Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.8K
Div / Yield
0.72/7.89%
52 Wk
7.73 - 16.35
Mkt Cap
134.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.62
EPS
8.68
Shares
14.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Scully Royalty Ltd is a merchant bank that provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. The company's business segments include Iron Ore Royalty, which includes our interest in an iron ore mine; Industrial Equity, which includes multiple projects in resources and services; Merkanti Holding, which comprises regulated specialty trade finance and merchant banking businesses; and other, which encompasses our corporate and other investments and business interests. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Industrial Equity segment. The company's geographical segments include Canada, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, out of which Europe accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.520
REV37.490M

Scully Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scully Royalty (SRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scully Royalty's (SRL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scully Royalty (SRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scully Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Scully Royalty (SRL)?

A

The stock price for Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) is $9.1106 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:26:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scully Royalty (SRL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) reporting earnings?

A

Scully Royalty’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Scully Royalty (SRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scully Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Scully Royalty (SRL) operate in?

A

Scully Royalty is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.