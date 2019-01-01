Scully Royalty Ltd is a merchant bank that provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. The company's business segments include Iron Ore Royalty, which includes our interest in an iron ore mine; Industrial Equity, which includes multiple projects in resources and services; Merkanti Holding, which comprises regulated specialty trade finance and merchant banking businesses; and other, which encompasses our corporate and other investments and business interests. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Industrial Equity segment. The company's geographical segments include Canada, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, out of which Europe accounts for the majority of the revenue.