You can purchase shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Scully Royalty’s space includes: AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY), UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR), StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP).
There is no analysis for Scully Royalty
The stock price for Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) is $9.1106 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:26:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Scully Royalty’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Scully Royalty.
Scully Royalty is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.