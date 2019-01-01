QQQ
Range
29.91 - 33.26
Vol / Avg.
737.8K/343.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.25 - 44.94
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
30
P/E
56.96
EPS
0.19
Shares
102.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end services and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.550 0.0200
REV944.480M950.668M6.188M

Analyst Ratings

Parsons Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parsons Corp (PSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parsons Corp's (PSN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Parsons Corp (PSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) was reported by William Blair on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PSN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Parsons Corp (PSN)?

A

The stock price for Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) is $33.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parsons Corp (PSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parsons Corp.

Q

When is Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) reporting earnings?

A

Parsons Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Parsons Corp (PSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parsons Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Parsons Corp (PSN) operate in?

A

Parsons Corp is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.