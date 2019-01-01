QQQ
Range
14.48 - 14.78
Vol / Avg.
871.2K/3.2M
Div / Yield
0.32/2.12%
52 Wk
11.82 - 16.85
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
15.14
Open
14.65
P/E
8.16
EPS
0.52
Shares
316.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
MGIC Investment Corp provides private mortgage insurance and other services to mortgage lenders, covering them against defaults by homeowners on residential mortgages. The insurance premiums that these customers pay for the protection accounts for close to 90% of the company's total revenue. Investment income accounts for most of the remaining revenue. The company sells its insurance products in all 50 states of the United States and in Puerto Rico. Its greatest exposure is in California, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.610 0.1700
REV291.600M294.120M2.520M

MGIC Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MGIC Investment (MTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE: MTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MGIC Investment's (MTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MGIC Investment (MTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for MGIC Investment (NYSE: MTG) was reported by Barclays on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting MTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.18% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MGIC Investment (MTG)?

A

The stock price for MGIC Investment (NYSE: MTG) is $14.54 last updated Today at 5:38:25 PM.

Q

Does MGIC Investment (MTG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) reporting earnings?

A

MGIC Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is MGIC Investment (MTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGIC Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does MGIC Investment (MTG) operate in?

A

MGIC Investment is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.