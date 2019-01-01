|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.610
|0.630
|0.0200
|REV
|496.900M
|490.343M
|-6.557M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.580
|0.620
|0.0400
|REV
|505.470M
|509.422M
|3.952M
You can purchase shares of Heico (NYSE: HEI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Heico’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT).
The latest price target for Heico (NYSE: HEI) was reported by Truist Securities on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 182.00 expecting HEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.18% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Heico (NYSE: HEI) is $137.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.
Heico’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Heico.
Heico is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.