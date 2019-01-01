Heico is an aerospace and defense supplier that primarily focuses on creating niche replacement parts for commercial aircraft and components for defense products. In commercial aerospace, Heico is the largest independent producer of replacement parts for aircraft, primarily within the engine. In the defense market, the company produces niche subcomponents used in targeting technology as well as simulation equipment, among other things. The company is highly acquisitive, focusing on companies that are generating strong cash flow with the potential for sustainable growth.