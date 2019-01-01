QQQ
Range
137.55 - 141.79
Vol / Avg.
606.9K/389.3K
Div / Yield
0.18/0.13%
52 Wk
117.06 - 152.49
Mkt Cap
18.7B
Payout Ratio
7.69
Open
141.76
P/E
62.29
EPS
0.64
Shares
135.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Heico is an aerospace and defense supplier that primarily focuses on creating niche replacement parts for commercial aircraft and components for defense products. In commercial aerospace, Heico is the largest independent producer of replacement parts for aircraft, primarily within the engine. In the defense market, the company produces niche subcomponents used in targeting technology as well as simulation equipment, among other things. The company is highly acquisitive, focusing on companies that are generating strong cash flow with the potential for sustainable growth.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6100.630 0.0200
REV496.900M490.343M-6.557M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.620 0.0400
REV505.470M509.422M3.952M

Heico Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heico (HEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heico (NYSE: HEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heico's (HEI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Heico (HEI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heico (NYSE: HEI) was reported by Truist Securities on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 182.00 expecting HEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.18% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heico (HEI)?

A

The stock price for Heico (NYSE: HEI) is $137.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heico (HEI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.

Q

When is Heico (NYSE:HEI) reporting earnings?

A

Heico’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Heico (HEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heico.

Q

What sector and industry does Heico (HEI) operate in?

A

Heico is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.