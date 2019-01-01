VICI Properties Inc is real estate investment trust based in the US. It acts as an owner, acquirer, and developer of real estate assets across gaming, hospitality, entertainment and leisure destinations. The company's operating segments are real property business and golf course business. The Real property business segment consists of leased real property whereas the Golf course business segment consists of several golf courses. Its golf courses include the Cascata golf course, the Rio Secco golf course, the Grand Bear golf course and the Chariot Run golf course.