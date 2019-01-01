QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.46 - 27.88
Vol / Avg.
892.3K/6.3M
Div / Yield
1.44/5.23%
52 Wk
26.23 - 33.35
Mkt Cap
20.6B
Payout Ratio
78.41
Open
27.67
P/E
15.64
EPS
0.29
Shares
748.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:57PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:42PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 4:32AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 12:11PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 1:08PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 8:19AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
VICI Properties Inc is real estate investment trust based in the US. It acts as an owner, acquirer, and developer of real estate assets across gaming, hospitality, entertainment and leisure destinations. The company's operating segments are real property business and golf course business. The Real property business segment consists of leased real property whereas the Golf course business segment consists of several golf courses. Its golf courses include the Cascata golf course, the Rio Secco golf course, the Grand Bear golf course and the Chariot Run golf course.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.440
REV378.990M383.154M4.164M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VICI Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VICI Properties (VICI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VICI Properties's (VICI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for VICI Properties (VICI) stock?

A

The latest price target for VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) was reported by Berenberg on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting VICI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.43% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VICI Properties (VICI)?

A

The stock price for VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is $27.465 last updated Today at 3:09:21 PM.

Q

Does VICI Properties (VICI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) reporting earnings?

A

VICI Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is VICI Properties (VICI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VICI Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does VICI Properties (VICI) operate in?

A

VICI Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.