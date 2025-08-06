Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Lineage LINE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. • Honda Motor Co HMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $37.83 billion. • Coca-Cola Europacific CCEP is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • ICL Group ICL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $708.00 million. • Novo Nordisk NVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $11.79 billion. • Wix.com WIX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $487.39 million. • Wolverine World Wide WWW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $449.27 million. • Prestige Consumer PBH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. • Novavax NVAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $146.21 million. • Middleby MIDD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $978.01 million. • MFA Finl MFA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $57.26 million. • International Seaways INSW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $191.33 million. • GEO Group GEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $619.38 million. • Griffon GFF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $650.04 million. • Walt Disney DIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $23.72 billion. • Conduent CNDT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $752.00 million. • Uber Technologies UBER is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $12.46 billion. • Telesat TSAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $97.24 million. • Turning Point Brands TPB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $105.48 million. • Thomson Reuters TRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion. • Trimble TRMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $835.80 million. • Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $255.67 million. • Shopify SHOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion. • Gibraltar Industries ROCK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $379.34 million. • Perrigo PRGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion. • Pinnacle West Capital PNW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. • Planet Fitness PLNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $331.65 million. • Oscar Health OSCR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion. • BeOne Medicines ONC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. • Owens-Corning OC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion. • NRG Energy NRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion. • Nomad Foods NOMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $888.24 million. • MannKind MNKD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $78.69 million. • McDonald's MCD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion. • Seres Therapeutics MCRB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Magnera MAGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $850.12 million. • Jones Lang LaSalle JLL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion. • Inspired Entertainment INSE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $75.25 million. • Holley HLLY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $162.62 million. • Genius Sports GENI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $118.30 million. • Six Flags Entertainment FUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $993.22 million. • Extreme Networks EXTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $299.75 million. • National Vision Holdings EYE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $468.97 million. • ESAB ESAB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $672.83 million. • Delek US Hldgs DK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion. • Charles River CRL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $984.20 million. • Ceragon Networks CRNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.42 million. • Capri Holdings CPRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $773.67 million. • Cencora COR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $80.20 billion. • Bentley Systems BSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $363.42 million. • Bloomin Brands BLMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $986.41 million. • Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. • Avista AVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $411.41 million. • United Maritime USEA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $10.70 million. • Sprott SII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $59.32 million. • Centuri Holdings CTRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $692.96 million. • Southwest Gas Hldgs SWX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. • Arvinas ARVN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $39.83 million. • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $6.85 million. • Bioventus BVS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $146.74 million. • Solo Brands SBDS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Geron GERN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $47.55 million. • Sunoco SUN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion. • Smith Douglas Homes SDHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $214.93 million. • Openlane KAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $452.30 million. • Hippo Holdings HIPO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $115.14 million. • Dynatrace DT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $467.07 million. • Dine Brands Global DIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $222.89 million. • Delek Logistics Partners DKL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $264.26 million. • Dave DAVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $113.26 million. • Delcath Systems DCTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.65 million. • CDW CDW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion. • TPG TPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $473.67 million. • Scholar Rock Holding SRRK is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Lantheus Holdings LNTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $388.25 million. • Louisiana-Pacific LPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $728.53 million. • Dayforce DAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $457.94 million. • Diebold Nixdorf DBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $882.18 million. • Chimera Investment CIM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $83.45 million. • Valvoline VVV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $436.08 million. • NiSource NI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. • MRC Global MRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $779.70 million. • Kennametal KMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $527.21 million. • Iron Mountain IRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion. • Enlight Renewable Energy ENLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $300.84 million. • Emerson Electric EMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion. • Dnow DNOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $613.44 million. • 1stdibs.com DIBS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $22.01 million. • Aurora Cannabis ACB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $86.45 million. • inTest INTT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $27.99 million. • ODP ODP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion. • Kornit Digital KRNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $52.05 million. • Caesarstone CSTE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $106.90 million. • Natural Resources NRP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • eHealth EHTH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $46.51 million. • Unity Software U is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $426.34 million. • Royalty Pharma RPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $690.73 million. • MarketAxess Holdings MKTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $218.77 million. • Global Payments GPN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion. • Fortrea Holdings FTRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $631.20 million. • Choice Hotels Intl CHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $428.73 million. • Adient ADNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion. • Payoneer Global PAYO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $252.37 million. • XPEL XPEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $118.12 million. • Orion Energy Sys OESX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.15 million. • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.52 million. • Avnet AVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion. • Acacia Research ACTG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $55.00 million. • Compugen CGEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.48 million. • Rockwell Automation ROK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion. • Bio-Techne TECH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $315.78 million. • Parsons PSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion. • Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $100.59 million. • USA Compression Partners USAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $246.25 million. • ACM Research ACMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $223.23 million. • Astec Industries ASTE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $354.20 million. • Brink's BCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion. • New York Times NYT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $669.41 million. • Valens Semiconductor VLN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.70 million. • SmartRent SMRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $38.85 million. • Taboola.com TBLA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $448.58 million. • Palmer Square Capital BDC PSBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $30.23 million. • OppFi OPFI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $141.36 million. • Blackstone Secured BXSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $353.75 million. • Nuveen Churchill Direct NCDL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $54.40 million. • Claritev CTEV is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.69 per share on revenue of $231.21 million. • Vishay Intertechnology VSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $757.64 million. • Vertex VERX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $184.46 million. • Townsquare Media TSQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $114.77 million. • Trinity Cap TRIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $68.67 million. • LivaNova LIVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $331.64 million. • Global Indemnity Group GBLI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $120.17 million. • Chatham Lodging CLDT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $79.69 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • LandBridge LB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $48.84 million. • TKO Group Holdings TKO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. • Sonos SONO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $321.42 million. • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $492.42 million. • Ring Energy REI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $81.43 million. • Primerica PRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.19 per share on revenue of $789.37 million. • Ormat Technologies ORA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $221.67 million. • NN NNBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $13.20 per share on revenue of $111.30 million. • Light & Wonder LNW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $856.47 million. • Jack In The Box JACK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $340.27 million. • Informatica INFA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $401.30 million. • Ingram Micro Holding INGM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion. • Innovative Ind Props IIPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $63.34 million. • HubSpot HUBS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $739.75 million. • e.l.f. Beauty ELF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $353.28 million. • Duolingo DUOL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $240.69 million. • DraftKings DKNG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. • CoreCivic CXW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $500.20 million. • CSG Systems Intl CSGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $271.63 million. • Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.88 million. • Dutch Bros BROS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $402.94 million. • Atmos Energy ATO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $868.88 million. • APA APA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion. • Alamo Group ALG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $406.75 million. • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $261.14 million. • McEwen MUX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $51.27 million. • Xperi XPER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $107.92 million. • Vasta Platform VSTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $70.43 million. • Usio USIO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $22.40 million. • Travere Therapeutics TVTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $99.08 million. • Talos Energy TALO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $436.84 million. • Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $530.44 million. • Sprout Social SPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $110.97 million. • South Bow SOBO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $481.26 million. • Smartstop Self Storage SMA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.63 million. • Soleno Therapeutics SLNO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $27.94 million. • Seadrill SDRL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $361.00 million. • PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $77.42 million. • Pampa Energia PAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $492.11 million. • Pan American Silver PAAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $776.27 million. • Oportun Financial OPRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $239.52 million. • Outset Medical OM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.47 per share on revenue of $29.55 million. • Nutrien NTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion. • Niagen Bioscience NAGE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.41 million. • Murphy Oil MUR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $634.74 million. • Montauk Renewables MNTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $42.86 million. • MKS MKSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $931.50 million. • Magnite MGNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $156.54 million. • Manulife Financial MFC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • McKesson MCK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.18 per share on revenue of $96.23 billion. • Lyft LYFT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. • Life360 LIF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $43.76 million. • Leslies LESL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $500.63 million. • CS Disco LAW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $37.44 million. • Kinetik Holdings KNTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $480.02 million. • Joby Aviation JOBY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $55 thousand. • IonQ IONQ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $17.14 million. • iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $909.38 million. • Helmerich & Payne HP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $998.94 million. • Horace Mann Educators HMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $424.70 million. • Honest Co HNST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $92.16 million. • Herbalife HLF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion. • Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF GSY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.96 per share on revenue of $408.26 million. • Genco Shipping & Trading GNK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $48.82 million. • Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $35.50 million. • Fastly FSLY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $144.94 million. • Federal Realty Investment FRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $308.81 million. • Exact Sciences EXAS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $774.43 million. • Expand Energy EXE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. • Emergent BioSolutions EBS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $154.60 million. • DHT Holdings DHT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $93.74 million. • DoorDash DASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion. • Crane NXT CXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $380.46 million. • Curtiss-Wright CW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $851.71 million. • Capital Southwest CSWC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $54.49 million. • CRH CRH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $10.22 billion. • Traeger COOK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $166.88 million. • Civitas Resources CIVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. • Chord Energy CHRD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. • Carlyle Group CG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $564.33 million. • Central Garden & Pet CENT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $992.50 million. • Central Garden & Pet CENTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $992.50 million. • Coeur Mining CDE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $474.94 million. • CareDx CDNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $90.63 million. • Beyond Meat BYND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $82.92 million. • Biote BTMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.54 million. • Bumble BMBL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $245.09 million. • AppLovin APP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $156.04 million. • Airbnb ABNB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion. • SandRidge Energy SD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $37.30 million. • Amtech Systems ASYS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.60 million. • Taseko Mines TGB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • ATA Creativity Global AACG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • RCM Technologies RCMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $79.51 million. • Star Group SGU is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Staar Surgical STAA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $41.18 million. • DXP Enterprises DXPE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $499.00 million. • Kodiak Gas Services KGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $331.95 million. • Stellus Cap Investment SCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $25.95 million. • MBIA MBI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.00 million. • TrueCar TRUE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $44.90 million. • Aligos Therapeutics ALGS is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.46 per share on revenue of $659 thousand. • Arcus Biosciences RCUS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $28.95 million. • SWP Growth & Income ETF SWP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.81 million. • Miller Industries MLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $234.95 million. • Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $405.40 million. • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals TARS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $94.84 million. • Redwire RDW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $88.63 million. • Universal UVV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion. • Revolution Medicines RVMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $21.58 million. • TSS TSSI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Smith Micro Software SMSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.69 million. • SuRo Capital SSSS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $499 thousand. • Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $108.22 million. • FRP Holdings FRPH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Alto Ingredients ALTO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $221.45 million. • Stabilis Solutions SLNG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • ADMA Biologics ADMA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $121.50 million. • Cyngn CYN is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.74 per share on revenue of $900 thousand. • Amplify Energy AMPY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $66.98 million. • Tutor Perini TPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion. • Sera Prognostics SERA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $70 thousand. • Groupon GRPN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $122.62 million. • GEN Restaurant Group GENK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $61.00 million. • American Public Education APEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $160.93 million. • DLH Holdings DLHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $83.00 million. • Vir Biotechnology VIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.69 million. • Symbotic SYM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $534.19 million. • Schrodinger SDGR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $52.03 million. • Sinclair SBGI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $798.19 million. • Rayonier RYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $94.29 million. • RB Global RBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. • Riley Exploration Permian REPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $85.44 million. • Realty Income O is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion. • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $229.98 million. • Hamilton Insurance Group HG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $548.37 million. • GoodRx Holdings GDRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $205.50 million. • Fortinet FTNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion. • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $139.94 million. • Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $73.23 million. • AerSale ASLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $84.45 million. • Amplitude AMPL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $81.26 million. • Zillow Gr Z is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $647.06 million. • Zillow Gr ZG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $647.06 million. • Transcat TRNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $72.34 million. • Trinseo TSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $914.55 million. • Root ROOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $337.81 million. • Laird Superfood LSF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.37 million. • Fidelity National Finl FNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion. • Copa Holdings CPA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $841.39 million. • CACI International CACI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.59 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion. • BrightView Hldgs BV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $721.16 million. • CF Industries Holdings CF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $973.88 million. • Montrose Environmental Gr MEG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $187.57 million. • Carriage Servs CSV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $101.00 million. • Watts Water Technologies WTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $611.02 million. • Vital Energy VTLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $489.39 million. • Veracyte VCYT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $121.17 million. • Triple Flag Precious TFPM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $84.49 million. • Sunrun RUN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $559.06 million. • Royal Gold RGLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $213.75 million. • Permian Resources PR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. • Occidental Petroleum OXY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion. • Grand Canyon Education LOPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $240.65 million. • Intrepid Potash IPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $59.04 million. • Hecla Mining HL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $264.37 million. • Warrior Met Coal HCC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $279.56 million. • Fortuna Mining FSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $245.30 million. • Eaton Vance Senior EFR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.86 million. • Amdocs DOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. • Cardlytics CDLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $63.93 million. • Centerra Gold CGAU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $302.11 million. • Berry Corp BRY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $152.10 million. • American International Gr AIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $6.84 billion. • Energy Fuels UUUU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.48 million. • MISTRAS Group MG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $186.16 million. • Blue Bird BLBD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $376.58 million. • Allient ALNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $132.81 million. • Transact Technologies TACT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.55 million. • U-Haul Holding UHAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. • American Coastal ACIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $82.38 million. • TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $23.96 million. • Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $174.64 million. • Astronics ATRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $207.81 million. • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.18 per share on revenue of $430 thousand. • Cytek Biosciences CTKB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $46.67 million. • Open Lending LPRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.53 million. • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $191.12 million. • Barrett Business Services BBSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. • Tennant TNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $327.20 million. • Everspin Technologies MRAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.00 million. • F&G Annuities & Life FG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. • Zevia ZVIA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $41.64 million. • Clearfield CLFD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $47.59 million. • Solid Power SLDP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.00 million. • Silvaco Group SVCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.14 million. • CareTrust REIT CTRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $104.22 million. • ARKO ARKO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. • Ascent Industries ACNT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Ziff Davis ZD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $340.24 million. • Western Midstream WES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $943.36 million. • UGI UGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion. • UMH Properties UMH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $66.04 million. • Senseonics Holdings SENS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.16 million. • Remitly Global RELY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $384.49 million. • Pursuit Attractions PRSU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $109.63 million. • Pennant Gr PNTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $211.48 million. • Paycom Software PAYC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $471.96 million. • Nelnet NNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $379.00 million. • MetLife MET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $18.43 billion. • Kronos Worldwide KRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $503.23 million. • Energy Transfer ET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $23.62 billion. • Corteva CTVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion. • Corpay CPAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.99 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion. • Certara CERT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $103.87 million. • Brookdale Senior Living BKD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $817.85 million. • Apple Hospitality REIT APLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $381.18 million. • Cerence CRNC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $54.47 million. • electroCore ECOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $7.27 million. • Red Violet RDVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $21.45 million. • Neumora Therapeutics NMRA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Inotiv NOTV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $126.04 million. • US Physical Therapy USPH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $189.97 million. • Steris STE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion. • Seer SEER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $3.74 million. • NextNav NN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.59 million. • Stoneridge SRI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $218.09 million. • Upwork UPWK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $187.10 million. • Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $238.48 million. • Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $209.25 million. • Invesco Semiconductors ETF PSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $96.47 million. • Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.42 million. • Orion OEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $466.58 million. • National Health Investors NHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $88.51 million. • MaxCyte MXCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.71 million. • NCR Atleos NATL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion. • Marqeta MQ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $140.17 million. • Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $145.29 million. • Viemed Healthcare VMD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • BGSF BGSF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $66.50 million. • American States Water AWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $169.98 million. • Potbelly PBPB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $122.59 million. • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $24.70 million. • EverCommerce EVCM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $145.86 million. • Digi Intl DGII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $106.22 million. • MediaAlpha MAX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $247.72 million. • Sila Realty Trust SILA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $48.77 million. • Noodles NDLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $131.46 million. • Mativ Holdings MATV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $505.00 million. • Deluxe DLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $525.96 million. • Veeco Instruments VECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $150.79 million. • Enhabit EHAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $263.27 million. • DHI Group DHX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $32.12 million. • CrossAmerica Partners CAPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $793.52 million. • Verra Mobility VRRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $232.81 million. • Power Integrations POWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $114.94 million. • Universal Technical UTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $200.27 million. • EnerSys ENS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $848.40 million. • SkyWater Technology SKYT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $57.40 million. • KORU Medical Systems KRMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.50 million. • OmniAb OABI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.62 million. • SunOpta STKL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $184.05 million. • Energy Recovery ERII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $24.73 million. • Global Net Lease GNL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $144.23 million. • NL Industries NL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Airgain AIRG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $13.46 million. • Alpha & Omega AOSL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $170.02 million. • Blue Owl Capital OBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $473.61 million. • Orion Properties ONL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $119.68 million. • SiTime SITM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $64.65 million. • Information Services Gr III is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $59.98 million. • Howard Hughes Holdings HHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $292.26 million. • Gladstone Commercial GOOD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $38.13 million. • FS KKR Capital FSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $401.65 million. • Encore Capital Gr ECPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $383.17 million. • Texas Pacific Land TPL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $163.50 million. • MasterBrand MBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $683.30 million. • Granite Real Estate Inc. Units GRP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • NACCO Industries NC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.