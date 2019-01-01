SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. The company's operating segment includes Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. It generates maximum revenue from the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages include individually quick frozen(IQF) fruit for retail(including strawberries, mango), IQF and bulk frozen fruit for foodservice (including purees, fruit cups, and smoothies), and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.