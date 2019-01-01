QQQ
SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. The company's operating segment includes Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. It generates maximum revenue from the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages include individually quick frozen(IQF) fruit for retail(including strawberries, mango), IQF and bulk frozen fruit for foodservice (including purees, fruit cups, and smoothies), and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020-0.010 -0.0300
REV264.260M204.232M-60.028M

SunOpta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SunOpta (STKL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SunOpta's (STKL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SunOpta.

Q

What is the target price for SunOpta (STKL) stock?

A

The latest price target for SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting STKL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 195.28% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SunOpta (STKL)?

A

The stock price for SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) is $5.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SunOpta (STKL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SunOpta.

Q

When is SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) reporting earnings?

A

SunOpta’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is SunOpta (STKL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SunOpta.

Q

What sector and industry does SunOpta (STKL) operate in?

A

SunOpta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.