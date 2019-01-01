QQQ
Range
6.2 - 6.84
Vol / Avg.
3M/940.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.2 - 15.14
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
193.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
SmartRent Inc is an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for property owners, managers and residents. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering cost savings and additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents.

Earnings

SmartRent Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SmartRent (SMRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SmartRent's (SMRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SmartRent (SMRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting SMRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.43% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SmartRent (SMRT)?

A

The stock price for SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT) is $6.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SmartRent (SMRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 14, 2017 to stockholders of record on March 29, 2017.

Q

When is SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) reporting earnings?

A

SmartRent’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is SmartRent (SMRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SmartRent.

Q

What sector and industry does SmartRent (SMRT) operate in?

A

SmartRent is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.