Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT), Quotes and News Summary

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ: ACNT)
You can purchase shares of Ascent Industries (NASDAQ: ACNT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ascent Industries.
There is no analysis for Ascent Industries
The stock price for Ascent Industries (NASDAQ: ACNT) is $17 last updated Today at August 11, 2022, 2:19 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ascent Industries.
Ascent Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ascent Industries.
Ascent Industries is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.