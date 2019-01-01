ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ascent Industries
(NASDAQ:ACNT)
$17.00
Last update: 10:19AM

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT), Quotes and News Summary

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ: ACNT)

Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Synalloy Corp is engaged in the chemical and metal industry. The group operates into two reportable segments namely the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. It manufactures welded pipe and tube, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys. The company also produces specialty chemicals and dyes used in various end markets. It generates maximum revenue from the Metals Segment. The Metals Segment markets include oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, automotive and commercial transportation, appliance, architectural, and other heavy industries.
Read More

Ascent Industries Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Ascent Industries (ACNT) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Ascent Industries (NASDAQ: ACNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Ascent Industries's (ACNT) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Ascent Industries.

Q
What is the target price for Ascent Industries (ACNT) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Ascent Industries

Q
Current Stock Price for Ascent Industries (ACNT)?
A

The stock price for Ascent Industries (NASDAQ: ACNT) is $17 last updated Today at August 11, 2022, 2:19 PM UTC.

Q
Does Ascent Industries (ACNT) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascent Industries.

Q
When is Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) reporting earnings?
A

Ascent Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Ascent Industries (ACNT) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Ascent Industries.

Q
What sector and industry does Ascent Industries (ACNT) operate in?
A

Ascent Industries is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.