USA Compression Partners LP provides compression services in the United States in terms of total compression fleet horsepower to customers relating to infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and enhancing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. It engineers, designs, operates, services and repairs its compression units, and maintains related support inventory and equipment. The company provides compression services in several shales plays throughout the U.S., including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, and others.