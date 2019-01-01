QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/216.6K
Div / Yield
2.1/12.53%
52 Wk
13.84 - 17.83
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
97.4M
Outstanding
USA Compression Partners LP provides compression services in the United States in terms of total compression fleet horsepower to customers relating to infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and enhancing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. It engineers, designs, operates, services and repairs its compression units, and maintains related support inventory and equipment. The company provides compression services in several shales plays throughout the U.S., including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070-0.090 -0.0200
REV159.600M159.943M343.000K

USA Compression Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USA Compression Partners (USAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USA Compression Partners's (USAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USA Compression Partners.

Q

What is the target price for USA Compression Partners (USAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting USAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.45% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for USA Compression Partners (USAC)?

A

The stock price for USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is $16.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USA Compression Partners (USAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) reporting earnings?

A

USA Compression Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is USA Compression Partners (USAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USA Compression Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does USA Compression Partners (USAC) operate in?

A

USA Compression Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.