QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
29.01 - 29.01
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/10.9K
Div / Yield
0.79/2.65%
52 Wk
20.05 - 44
Mkt Cap
208.1M
Payout Ratio
16.08
Open
29
P/E
6.14
EPS
3.47
Shares
7.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:37PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 2:51PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 2:27PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 12:26PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 12:02PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 5:08PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
NACCO Industries Inc is a holding company that operates primarily in the mining industry. The company's operating segments include Coal Mining, North American Mining (NA Mining), and Minerals Management. It generates maximum revenue from the Coal Mining segment. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and an activated carbon producer pursuant to a service-based business model.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NACCO Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NACCO Industries (NC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NACCO Industries's (NC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NACCO Industries (NC) stock?

A

The latest price target for NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) was reported by Stifel on January 8, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.50 expecting NC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -63.81% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NACCO Industries (NC)?

A

The stock price for NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) is $29.01 last updated Today at 5:43:19 PM.

Q

Does NACCO Industries (NC) pay a dividend?

A

The next NACCO Industries (NC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) reporting earnings?

A

NACCO Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is NACCO Industries (NC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NACCO Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does NACCO Industries (NC) operate in?

A

NACCO Industries is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.