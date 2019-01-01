QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Professional Services
CACI International is an information solutions and services provider, offering a variety of information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization/transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. The firm conducts its operations through a variety of subsidiaries in the United States and Europe.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.5203.830 -0.6900
REV1.530B1.486B-44.000M

CACI International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CACI International (CACI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CACI International (NYSE: CACI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CACI International's (CACI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CACI International (CACI) stock?

A

The latest price target for CACI International (NYSE: CACI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 286.00 expecting CACI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.78% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CACI International (CACI)?

A

The stock price for CACI International (NYSE: CACI) is $249.175 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CACI International (CACI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CACI International.

Q

When is CACI International (NYSE:CACI) reporting earnings?

A

CACI International’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is CACI International (CACI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CACI International.

Q

What sector and industry does CACI International (CACI) operate in?

A

CACI International is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.