Range
18.07 - 19.9
Vol / Avg.
861.2K/485.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.69 - 50.88
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.72
Shares
73.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Revolution Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, frontier targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's products include RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor, RAS(ON) portfolio, and SOS1 and 4EBP1/mTORC1 programs.

Revolution Medicines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Revolution Medicines (RVMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Revolution Medicines's (RVMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Revolution Medicines (RVMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting RVMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 92.31% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Revolution Medicines (RVMD)?

A

The stock price for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) is $19.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Revolution Medicines (RVMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Revolution Medicines.

Q

When is Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) reporting earnings?

A

Revolution Medicines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Revolution Medicines (RVMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Revolution Medicines.

Q

What sector and industry does Revolution Medicines (RVMD) operate in?

A

Revolution Medicines is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.