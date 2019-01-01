Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE:KGS), Quotes and News Summary

|Open17.700
|Close17.980
|Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410K
|Mkt Cap1.392B
|Day Range17.700 - 18.030
|52 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE: KGS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open17.700
|Close17.980
|Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410K
|Mkt Cap1.392B
|Day Range17.700 - 18.030
|52 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-05
|RBC Capital
|TJ Schultz
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|-
|25.00
|2023-08-14
|Barclays
|Theresa Chen
|Maintains
|Equal-WeightEqual-Weight
|Raises
|19.00
|22.00
|2023-08-11
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|21.00
|23.00
|2023-07-24
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|21.00
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|KGS
|Kodiak Gas Services
|1.47%
|1.4B
|RES
|RPC
|-0.23%
|1.9B
|DRQ
|Dril-Quip
|0%
|880.7M
|NR
|Newpark Resources
|0.73%
|599.9M
|SLB
|SLB
|0.67%
|83.3B
You can purchase shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kodiak Gas Services’s space includes: RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), SLB (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) was reported by RBC Capital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) is $17.98 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE: KGS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open17.700
|Close17.980
|Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410K
|Mkt Cap1.392B
|Day Range17.700 - 18.030
|52 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-05
|RBC Capital
|TJ Schultz
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|-
|25.00
|2023-08-14
|Barclays
|Theresa Chen
|Maintains
|Equal-WeightEqual-Weight
|Raises
|19.00
|22.00
|2023-08-11
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|21.00
|23.00
|2023-07-24
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|21.00
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|KGS
|Kodiak Gas Services
|1.47%
|1.4B
|RES
|RPC
|-0.23%
|1.9B
|DRQ
|Dril-Quip
|0%
|880.7M
|NR
|Newpark Resources
|0.73%
|599.9M
|SLB
|SLB
|0.67%
|83.3B
You can purchase shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kodiak Gas Services’s space includes: RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), SLB (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) was reported by RBC Capital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) is $17.98 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE: KGS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open17.700
|Close17.980
|Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410K
|Mkt Cap1.392B
|Day Range17.700 - 18.030
|52 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-05
|RBC Capital
|TJ Schultz
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|-
|25.00
|2023-08-14
|Barclays
|Theresa Chen
|Maintains
|Equal-WeightEqual-Weight
|Raises
|19.00
|22.00
|2023-08-11
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|21.00
|23.00
|2023-07-24
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|21.00
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|KGS
|Kodiak Gas Services
|1.47%
|1.4B
|RES
|RPC
|-0.23%
|1.9B
|DRQ
|Dril-Quip
|0%
|880.7M
|NR
|Newpark Resources
|0.73%
|599.9M
|SLB
|SLB
|0.67%
|83.3B
You can purchase shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kodiak Gas Services’s space includes: RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), SLB (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) was reported by RBC Capital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) is $17.98 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE: KGS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open17.700
|Close17.980
|Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410K
|Mkt Cap1.392B
|Day Range17.700 - 18.030
|52 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-05
|RBC Capital
|TJ Schultz
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|-
|25.00
|2023-08-14
|Barclays
|Theresa Chen
|Maintains
|Equal-WeightEqual-Weight
|Raises
|19.00
|22.00
|2023-08-11
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|21.00
|23.00
|2023-07-24
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|21.00
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|KGS
|Kodiak Gas Services
|1.47%
|1.4B
|RES
|RPC
|-0.23%
|1.9B
|DRQ
|Dril-Quip
|0%
|880.7M
|NR
|Newpark Resources
|0.73%
|599.9M
|SLB
|SLB
|0.67%
|83.3B
You can purchase shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kodiak Gas Services’s space includes: RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), SLB (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) was reported by RBC Capital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) is $17.98 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE: KGS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open17.700
|Close17.980
|Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410K
|Mkt Cap1.392B
|Day Range17.700 - 18.030
|52 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-05
|RBC Capital
|TJ Schultz
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|-
|25.00
|2023-08-14
|Barclays
|Theresa Chen
|Maintains
|Equal-WeightEqual-Weight
|Raises
|19.00
|22.00
|2023-08-11
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|21.00
|23.00
|2023-07-24
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|21.00
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|KGS
|Kodiak Gas Services
|1.47%
|1.4B
|RES
|RPC
|-0.23%
|1.9B
|DRQ
|Dril-Quip
|0%
|880.7M
|NR
|Newpark Resources
|0.73%
|599.9M
|SLB
|SLB
|0.67%
|83.3B
You can purchase shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kodiak Gas Services’s space includes: RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), SLB (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) was reported by RBC Capital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) is $17.98 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE: KGS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open17.700
|Close17.980
|Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410K
|Mkt Cap1.392B
|Day Range17.700 - 18.030
|52 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-05
|RBC Capital
|TJ Schultz
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|-
|25.00
|2023-08-14
|Barclays
|Theresa Chen
|Maintains
|Equal-WeightEqual-Weight
|Raises
|19.00
|22.00
|2023-08-11
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|21.00
|23.00
|2023-07-24
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|21.00
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|KGS
|Kodiak Gas Services
|1.47%
|1.4B
|RES
|RPC
|-0.23%
|1.9B
|DRQ
|Dril-Quip
|0%
|880.7M
|NR
|Newpark Resources
|0.73%
|599.9M
|SLB
|SLB
|0.67%
|83.3B
You can purchase shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kodiak Gas Services’s space includes: RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), SLB (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) was reported by RBC Capital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) is $17.98 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE: KGS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open17.700
|Close17.980
|Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410K
|Mkt Cap1.392B
|Day Range17.700 - 18.030
|52 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-05
|RBC Capital
|TJ Schultz
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|-
|25.00
|2023-08-14
|Barclays
|Theresa Chen
|Maintains
|Equal-WeightEqual-Weight
|Raises
|19.00
|22.00
|2023-08-11
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|21.00
|23.00
|2023-07-24
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|21.00
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|KGS
|Kodiak Gas Services
|1.47%
|1.4B
|RES
|RPC
|-0.23%
|1.9B
|DRQ
|Dril-Quip
|0%
|880.7M
|NR
|Newpark Resources
|0.73%
|599.9M
|SLB
|SLB
|0.67%
|83.3B
You can purchase shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kodiak Gas Services’s space includes: RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), SLB (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) was reported by RBC Capital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) is $17.98 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE: KGS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open17.700
|Close17.980
|Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410K
|Mkt Cap1.392B
|Day Range17.700 - 18.030
|52 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-05
|RBC Capital
|TJ Schultz
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|-
|25.00
|2023-08-14
|Barclays
|Theresa Chen
|Maintains
|Equal-WeightEqual-Weight
|Raises
|19.00
|22.00
|2023-08-11
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|21.00
|23.00
|2023-07-24
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|21.00
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|KGS
|Kodiak Gas Services
|1.47%
|1.4B
|RES
|RPC
|-0.23%
|1.9B
|DRQ
|Dril-Quip
|0%
|880.7M
|NR
|Newpark Resources
|0.73%
|599.9M
|SLB
|SLB
|0.67%
|83.3B
You can purchase shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kodiak Gas Services’s space includes: RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), SLB (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) was reported by RBC Capital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) is $17.98 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE: KGS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open17.700
|Close17.980
|Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410K
|Mkt Cap1.392B
|Day Range17.700 - 18.030
|52 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-05
|RBC Capital
|TJ Schultz
|Reiterates
|OutperformOutperform
|Maintains
|-
|25.00
|2023-08-14
|Barclays
|Theresa Chen
|Maintains
|Equal-WeightEqual-Weight
|Raises
|19.00
|22.00
|2023-08-11
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|21.00
|23.00
|2023-07-24
|Raymond James
|James Rollyson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|21.00
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|KGS
|Kodiak Gas Services
|1.47%
|1.4B
|RES
|RPC
|-0.23%
|1.9B
|DRQ
|Dril-Quip
|0%
|880.7M
|NR
|Newpark Resources
|0.73%
|599.9M
|SLB
|SLB
|0.67%
|83.3B
You can purchase shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kodiak Gas Services’s space includes: RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), SLB (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) was reported by RBC Capital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) is $17.98 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Gas Services.
Kodiak Gas Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.