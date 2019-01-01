Kodiak Gas Services Inc
(NYSE:KGS)
$17.98
0.26[1.47%]
Last update: 4:00PM
$17.98
0[0.00%]
Open17.700Close17.980
Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410KMkt Cap1.392B
Day Range17.700 - 18.03052 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790

Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE:KGS), Quotes and News Summary

Kodiak Gas Services Stock (NYSE: KGS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open17.700Close17.980
Vol / Avg.157.647K / 376.410KMkt Cap1.392B
Day Range17.700 - 18.03052 Wk Range15.050 - 19.790
- Oct 1, 2010, 3:10PM
- Oct 1, 2010, 3:09PM
- Aug 19, 2010, 1:34PM
- Dec 29, 2009, 8:56AM
- Dec 21, 2009, 7:54AM
- Aug 10, 2009, 7:00AM
InvestorPlace - Sep 22, 2023, 6:10AM
TipRanks - Sep 18, 2023, 5:02AM
TipRanks - Sep 18, 2023, 5:02AM
TipRanks - Sep 12, 2023, 9:50PM
TipRanks - Aug 15, 2023, 9:10PM
TipRanks - Aug 14, 2023, 3:30AM
TipRanks - Aug 12, 2023, 5:40AM
Seeking Alpha - Aug 10, 2023, 11:59AM
TipRanks - Jul 28, 2023, 9:19AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services

Earnings

Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.200

(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06

REV207.780M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-09-05RBC CapitalTJ SchultzReiteratesOutperformOutperformMaintains-25.00
2023-08-14BarclaysTheresa ChenMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-WeightRaises19.0022.00
2023-08-11Raymond JamesJames RollysonMaintainsOutperformOutperformRaises21.0023.00
2023-07-24Raymond JamesJames RollysonInitiates Coverage OnOutperformAnnounces-21.00

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
KGSKodiak Gas Services1.47%1.4B
RESRPC-0.23%1.9B
DRQDril-Quip0%880.7M
NRNewpark Resources0.73%599.9M
SLBSLB0.67%83.3B
Q

How do I buy Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kodiak Gas Services's (KGS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Kodiak Gas Services’s space includes: RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), SLB (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).

Q

What is the target price for Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) was reported by RBC Capital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kodiak Gas Services (KGS)?

A

The stock price for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) is $17.98 last updated October 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Kodiak Gas Services.

Q

When is Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) reporting earnings?

A

Kodiak Gas Services’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.

Q

Is Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Gas Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) operate in?

A

Kodiak Gas Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

