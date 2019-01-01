QQQ
Range
6.11 - 6.88
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/2.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.72 - 37
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.95
Shares
210.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, family, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.960-0.950 0.0100
REV496.067M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oscar Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oscar Health (OSCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oscar Health's (OSCR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oscar Health (OSCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OSCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.55% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oscar Health (OSCR)?

A

The stock price for Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) is $6.86 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Oscar Health (OSCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oscar Health.

Q

When is Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) reporting earnings?

A

Oscar Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Oscar Health (OSCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oscar Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Oscar Health (OSCR) operate in?

A

Oscar Health is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.