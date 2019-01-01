QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Bentley Systems Inc is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. The software enables digital workflows across engineering disciplines, distributed project teams, from offices to the field, and across computing form factors, including desktops, on-premises servers, cloud-native services, mobile devices, and web browsers. The solutions are delivered via on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments. Its geographical segments are the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Bentley Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bentley Systems (BSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bentley Systems's (BSY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bentley Systems (BSY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY) was reported by Keybanc on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting BSY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.71% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bentley Systems (BSY)?

A

The stock price for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY) is $36.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bentley Systems (BSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021.

Q

When is Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) reporting earnings?

A

Bentley Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Bentley Systems (BSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bentley Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Bentley Systems (BSY) operate in?

A

Bentley Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.