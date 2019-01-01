Bentley Systems Inc is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. The software enables digital workflows across engineering disciplines, distributed project teams, from offices to the field, and across computing form factors, including desktops, on-premises servers, cloud-native services, mobile devices, and web browsers. The solutions are delivered via on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments. Its geographical segments are the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.