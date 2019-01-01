QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Kinetik Holdings Inc is a permian-to-gulf Coast midstream corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. It provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kinetik Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ: KNTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kinetik Holdings's (KNTK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kinetik Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinetik Holdings (KNTK)?

A

The stock price for Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ: KNTK) is $64.62 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinetik Holdings.

Q

When is Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ:KNTK) reporting earnings?

A

Kinetik Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinetik Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) operate in?

A

Kinetik Holdings is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.