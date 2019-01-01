QQQ
Range
6.29 - 6.97
Vol / Avg.
52.8K/89.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.15 - 8.96
Mkt Cap
71.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.46
P/E
24.29
EPS
0.25
Shares
10.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
RCM Technologies Inc is a provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering and information technology services. It has three operating segments, Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Health Care segment. Its Specialty Health Care Services segment provides the staffing of health care professionals, primarily health information management professionals, nurses, paraprofessionals, physicians, and therapists. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada; Puerto Rico and Serbia.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV

RCM Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RCM Technologies (RCMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RCM Technologies's (RCMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RCM Technologies (RCMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.75 expecting RCMT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -74.45% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RCM Technologies (RCMT)?

A

The stock price for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) is $6.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RCM Technologies (RCMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2017.

Q

When is RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) reporting earnings?

A

RCM Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is RCM Technologies (RCMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RCM Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does RCM Technologies (RCMT) operate in?

A

RCM Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.