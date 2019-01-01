|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RCM Technologies’s space includes: Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR), Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO), China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH), Hill International (NYSE:HIL) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG).
The latest price target for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.75 expecting RCMT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -74.45% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) is $6.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2017.
RCM Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RCM Technologies.
RCM Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.