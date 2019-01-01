RCM Technologies Inc is a provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering and information technology services. It has three operating segments, Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Health Care segment. Its Specialty Health Care Services segment provides the staffing of health care professionals, primarily health information management professionals, nurses, paraprofessionals, physicians, and therapists. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada; Puerto Rico and Serbia.