TSS Inc provides various services for the planning, design, development, and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure, as well as integration services. Its services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, and facilities management. Its Facilities unit which is involved in the design, project management and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations, and Systems Integration unit that integrates IT equipment for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. The firm generates majority revenue from the Systems integration services segment.