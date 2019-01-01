QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
TSS Inc provides various services for the planning, design, development, and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure, as well as integration services. Its services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, and facilities management. Its Facilities unit which is involved in the design, project management and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations, and Systems Integration unit that integrates IT equipment for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. The firm generates majority revenue from the Systems integration services segment.

TSS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TSS (TSSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TSS (OTCQB: TSSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TSS's (TSSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TSS.

Q

What is the target price for TSS (TSSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TSS

Q

Current Stock Price for TSS (TSSI)?

A

The stock price for TSS (OTCQB: TSSI) is $0.3925 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TSS (TSSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TSS.

Q

When is TSS (OTCQB:TSSI) reporting earnings?

A

TSS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TSS (TSSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TSS.

Q

What sector and industry does TSS (TSSI) operate in?

A

TSS is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.