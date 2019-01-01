QQQ
Range
30.73 - 32.61
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/666.8K
Div / Yield
0.24/0.77%
52 Wk
15.07 - 32.61
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
6.83
Open
32.59
P/E
10.7
EPS
2.7
Shares
51.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Warrior Met Coal Inc is a US based company. It produces and exports of met coal that operates two underground mines in Alabama. The company sells to steels manufacturers in Europe, Asia, and South America. Its mining operations consist of two underground met coal mines in Southern Appalachia's coal seam and other surface met and thermal coal mines.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3603.170 0.8100
REV302.640M415.545M112.905M

Warrior Met Coal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Warrior Met Coal (HCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Warrior Met Coal's (HCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Warrior Met Coal (HCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) was reported by BMO Capital on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting HCC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.28% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Warrior Met Coal (HCC)?

A

The stock price for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is $31.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Warrior Met Coal (HCC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Warrior Met Coal (HCC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) reporting earnings?

A

Warrior Met Coal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Warrior Met Coal (HCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Warrior Met Coal.

Q

What sector and industry does Warrior Met Coal (HCC) operate in?

A

Warrior Met Coal is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.