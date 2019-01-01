QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.54 - 7
Vol / Avg.
112.8K/194.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.43 - 17.5
Mkt Cap
234.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.75
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 12:55PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 5:44AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:06PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Zevia PBC is a beverage company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry through refreshing, zero-calorie, zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverages that are all Non-GMO Project Verified. It offers a platform of products that include a variety of flavors across Soda, Energy Drinks, Organic Tea, Mixers, Kidz drinks, and Sparkling Water. Its products are distributed across the U.S. and Canada through a network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural, and e-commerce channels.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.370-0.590 -0.2200
REV36.330M34.170M-2.160M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zevia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zevia (ZVIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zevia (NYSE: ZVIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zevia's (ZVIA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zevia (ZVIA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zevia (NYSE: ZVIA) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ZVIA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.17% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zevia (ZVIA)?

A

The stock price for Zevia (NYSE: ZVIA) is $6.795 last updated Today at 7:01:06 PM.

Q

Does Zevia (ZVIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zevia.

Q

When is Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) reporting earnings?

A

Zevia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Zevia (ZVIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zevia.

Q

What sector and industry does Zevia (ZVIA) operate in?

A

Zevia is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.