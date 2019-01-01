ñol

F&G Annuities & Life
(NYSE:FG)
$20.23
0.31[1.56%]
At close: Dec 23
$19.92
-0.3100[-1.53%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day Range19.960 - 20.45052 Wk Range17.341 - 22.000Open / Close20.000 / 20.230Float / Outstanding- / 18.836M
Vol / Avg.106.893K / 856.335KMkt Cap381.052MP/E0.53450d Avg. Price19.530
Div / Yield (Forward)- / 4.02%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS37.269

Lisa Levin - Feb 7, 2020, 7:46AM
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
F&G Annuities & Life Inc is a provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers as well as institutional clients. Through its insurance subsidiaries, including FGL Insurance and Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company of New York it markets a broad portfolio of deferred annuities (fixed indexed annuities (FIAs) and multi-year guarantee annuities (MYGAs) or other fixed rate annuities), immediate annuities, indexed universal life (IUL) insurance, funding agreements (through funding agreement-backed notes (FABN) issuances and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB)) and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions.
Earnings

Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-03-05
REV
Q1 2020Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3500.300 -0.0500
REV375.540M317.000M-58.540M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy F&G Annuities & Life (FG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE: FG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are F&G Annuities & Life's (FG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for F&G Annuities & Life (FG) stock?

A

The latest price target for F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE: FG) was reported by Stephens & Co. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting FG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for F&G Annuities & Life (FG)?

A

The stock price for F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE: FG) is $20.23 last updated Today at December 23, 2022, 8:59 PM UTC.

Q

Does F&G Annuities & Life (FG) pay a dividend?

A

The next F&G Annuities & Life (FG) dividend date is projected to be Friday, January 13, 2023.

Q

When is F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) reporting earnings?

A

F&G Annuities & Life’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Q

Is F&G Annuities & Life (FG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for F&G Annuities & Life.

Q

What sector and industry does F&G Annuities & Life (FG) operate in?

A

F&G Annuities & Life is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.