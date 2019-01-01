F&G Annuities & Life Inc is a provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers as well as institutional clients. Through its insurance subsidiaries, including FGL Insurance and Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company of New York it markets a broad portfolio of deferred annuities (fixed indexed annuities (FIAs) and multi-year guarantee annuities (MYGAs) or other fixed rate annuities), immediate annuities, indexed universal life (IUL) insurance, funding agreements (through funding agreement-backed notes (FABN) issuances and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB)) and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions.