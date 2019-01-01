|Day Range19.960 - 20.450
|52 Wk Range17.341 - 22.000
|Open / Close20.000 / 20.230
|Float / Outstanding- / 18.836M
|Vol / Avg.106.893K / 856.335K
|Mkt Cap381.052M
|P/E0.534
|50d Avg. Price19.530
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / 4.02%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS37.269
F&G Annuities & Life Stock (NYSE: FG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-03-05
|REV
|Q1 2020
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.350
|0.300
|-0.0500
|REV
|375.540M
|317.000M
|-58.540M
You can purchase shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE: FG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in F&G Annuities & Life’s space includes: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG), Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF), National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG).
The latest price target for F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE: FG) was reported by Stephens & Co. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting FG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE: FG) is $20.23 last updated Today at December 23, 2022, 8:59 PM UTC.
The next F&G Annuities & Life (FG) dividend date is projected to be Friday, January 13, 2023.
F&G Annuities & Life’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, March 5, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for F&G Annuities & Life.
F&G Annuities & Life is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.