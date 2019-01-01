McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with trailing 12-month system sales of $112 billion (as of year-end 2021) across nearly 40,000 stores and 119 countries. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its impressive footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees around the world. The firm earns nearly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets. McDonald's owns 55% of the real estate and 80% of the buildings in its franchise system, offering it substantial leverage in maintaining quality standards and consistency.