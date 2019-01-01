QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
240.97 - 244
Vol / Avg.
609.2K/2.9M
Div / Yield
5.52/2.23%
52 Wk
202.73 - 271.15
Mkt Cap
180.4B
Payout Ratio
52.29
Open
243
P/E
24.68
EPS
2.19
Shares
747.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 3:31PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 13, 2022, 10:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 13, 2022, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:04PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 11:13AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:36PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with trailing 12-month system sales of $112 billion (as of year-end 2021) across nearly 40,000 stores and 119 countries. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its impressive footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees around the world. The firm earns nearly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets. McDonald's owns 55% of the real estate and 80% of the buildings in its franchise system, offering it substantial leverage in maintaining quality standards and consistency.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3402.230 -0.1100
REV6.030B6.009B-21.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

McDonald's Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McDonald's (MCD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are McDonald's's (MCD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for McDonald's (MCD) stock?

A

The latest price target for McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) was reported by Barclays on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 305.00 expecting MCD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.35% upside). 43 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for McDonald's (MCD)?

A

The stock price for McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is $241.39 last updated Today at 2:54:21 PM.

Q

Does McDonald's (MCD) pay a dividend?

A

The next McDonald's (MCD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reporting earnings?

A

McDonald's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is McDonald's (MCD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McDonald's.

Q

What sector and industry does McDonald's (MCD) operate in?

A

McDonald's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.