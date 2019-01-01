QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.89 - 12.59
Vol / Avg.
805.8K/693.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.5 - 14.99
Mkt Cap
446M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.43
P/E
5.63
EPS
0.78
Shares
36.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:35PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 5:49PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 5:48PM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 4:30PM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
SandRidge Energy Inc is a US-based oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and Natural gas liquids. Business activities of the group include Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services, and Midstream Gas Services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SandRidge Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SandRidge Energy (SD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SandRidge Energy's (SD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SandRidge Energy (SD) stock?

A

The latest price target for SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) was reported by Mizuho on January 16, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SandRidge Energy (SD)?

A

The stock price for SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) is $12.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SandRidge Energy (SD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SandRidge Energy.

Q

When is SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) reporting earnings?

A

SandRidge Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is SandRidge Energy (SD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SandRidge Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does SandRidge Energy (SD) operate in?

A

SandRidge Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.