QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
4.8K/905K
Div / Yield
1.85/4.00%
52 Wk
27.24 - 59.65
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
20.35
Open
-
P/E
13.45
EPS
1.32
Shares
84.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:57AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Civitas Resources Inc is a carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Civitas Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Civitas Resources (CIVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Civitas Resources's (CIVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Civitas Resources (CIVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting CIVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.76% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Civitas Resources (CIVI)?

A

The stock price for Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) is $46.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Civitas Resources (CIVI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) reporting earnings?

A

Civitas Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Civitas Resources (CIVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Civitas Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Civitas Resources (CIVI) operate in?

A

Civitas Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.