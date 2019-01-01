|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Civitas Resources’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX).
The latest price target for Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting CIVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.76% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) is $46.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Civitas Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Civitas Resources.
Civitas Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.