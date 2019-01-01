|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Marqeta’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).
The latest price target for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting MQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.12% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is $9.37 last updated Today at 5:08:57 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Marqeta.
Marqeta’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Marqeta.
Marqeta is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.