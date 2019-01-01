QQQ
Range
8.4 - 9.44
Vol / Avg.
4.5M/7.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.9 - 37.9
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.48
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
540.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Headquartered in Oakland, California, and founded in 2010, Marqeta provides its clients with a card issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical, and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank. The company's open APIs are designed to allow third parties like DoorDash, Klarna, and Square to rapidly develop and deploy innovative card-based products and payment services without the need to develop the underlying technology. The company generates revenue primarily through processing and ATM fees for cards issued on its platform.

Marqeta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marqeta (MQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marqeta's (MQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marqeta (MQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting MQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.12% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marqeta (MQ)?

A

The stock price for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is $9.37 last updated Today at 5:08:57 PM.

Q

Does Marqeta (MQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marqeta.

Q

When is Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) reporting earnings?

A

Marqeta’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 11, 2022.

Q

Is Marqeta (MQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marqeta.

Q

What sector and industry does Marqeta (MQ) operate in?

A

Marqeta is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.