CSG Systems International Inc. is a provider of business support solutions for the communications industry. Its solutions include cable and satellite care and billing, content management and monetization, convergent rating and billing, mediation and data management, and wholesale settlement and routing. They help companies with transaction-centric models to manage operations by capturing and managing revenue associated with large transaction volumes. The company derives revenue from software license agreements and professional services. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.