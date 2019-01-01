|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.810
|0.830
|0.0200
|REV
|241.290M
|275.025M
|33.735M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ: CSGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CSG Systems Intl’s space includes: Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY).
The latest price target for CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ: CSGS) was reported by William Blair on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CSGS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ: CSGS) is $59.19 last updated Today at 4:36:20 PM.
The next CSG Systems Intl (CSGS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
CSG Systems Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CSG Systems Intl.
CSG Systems Intl is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.