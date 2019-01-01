DHT Holdings Inc is a crude oil tanker company. It is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleets trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC. It generates revenues from time charter and spot market operations. Its fleets consist of very large crude carriers known as VLCCs that range in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons. Geographically, DHT operates in Monaco, Oslo, Norway, and Singapore.