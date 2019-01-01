QQQ
Range
5.57 - 5.7
Vol / Avg.
1M/1.8M
Div / Yield
0.08/1.42%
52 Wk
4.55 - 7.19
Mkt Cap
942.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
166.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
DHT Holdings Inc is a crude oil tanker company. It is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleets trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC. It generates revenues from time charter and spot market operations. Its fleets consist of very large crude carriers known as VLCCs that range in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons. Geographically, DHT operates in Monaco, Oslo, Norway, and Singapore.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100-0.020 0.0800
REV46.820M49.268M2.448M

DHT Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DHT Holdings (DHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DHT Holdings's (DHT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DHT Holdings (DHT) stock?

A

The latest price target for DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting DHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.97% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DHT Holdings (DHT)?

A

The stock price for DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) is $5.675 last updated Today at 6:50:32 PM.

Q

Does DHT Holdings (DHT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) reporting earnings?

A

DHT Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is DHT Holdings (DHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DHT Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does DHT Holdings (DHT) operate in?

A

DHT Holdings is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.