|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.100
|-0.020
|0.0800
|REV
|46.820M
|49.268M
|2.448M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DHT Holdings’s space includes: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS).
The latest price target for DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting DHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.97% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) is $5.675 last updated Today at 6:50:32 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
DHT Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DHT Holdings.
DHT Holdings is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.