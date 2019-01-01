QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.21 - 1.47
Vol / Avg.
57.4K/652.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1 - 6.25
Mkt Cap
39.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.84
Shares
31.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 2:36PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:27AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. The company offers a wide range of education services consisting of portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling and other educational services through its training center network.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ATA Creativity Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ATA Creativity Global (AACG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ATA Creativity Global's (AACG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ATA Creativity Global (AACG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ATA Creativity Global

Q

Current Stock Price for ATA Creativity Global (AACG)?

A

The stock price for ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is $1.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ATA Creativity Global (AACG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 8, 2017.

Q

When is ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) reporting earnings?

A

ATA Creativity Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is ATA Creativity Global (AACG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ATA Creativity Global.

Q

What sector and industry does ATA Creativity Global (AACG) operate in?

A

ATA Creativity Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.