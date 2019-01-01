|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.920
|0.710
|-0.2100
|REV
|41.800M
|57.250M
|15.450M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.600
|0.940
|0.3400
|REV
|35.640M
|48.614M
|12.974M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX: REPX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Riley Exploration Permian.
The latest price target for Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX: REPX) was reported by Truist Securities on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting REPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.73% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX: REPX) is $31.6581 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2022.
Riley Exploration Permian’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Riley Exploration Permian.
Riley Exploration Permian is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.