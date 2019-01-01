QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
28.64 - 34.7
Vol / Avg.
154.7K/44.4K
Div / Yield
1.24/3.85%
52 Wk
15.53 - 53.92
Mkt Cap
617.8M
Payout Ratio
8710.45
Open
33.25
P/E
3227.87
EPS
1.1
Shares
19.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 5:00PM
load more
Riley Exploration Permian Inc is engaged in the business of exploration for and production of oil and natural gas. The company operations are in Kansas Properties, Tennessee Properties, among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9200.710 -0.2100
REV41.800M57.250M15.450M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.940 0.3400
REV35.640M48.614M12.974M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Riley Exploration Permian Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX: REPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Riley Exploration Permian's (REPX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Riley Exploration Permian.

Q

What is the target price for Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX: REPX) was reported by Truist Securities on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting REPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.73% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)?

A

The stock price for Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX: REPX) is $31.6581 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2022.

Q

When is Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) reporting earnings?

A

Riley Exploration Permian’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Riley Exploration Permian.

Q

What sector and industry does Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) operate in?

A

Riley Exploration Permian is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.