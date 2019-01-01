QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company focused on precious and base minerals in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company's overall revenue is principally derived from the production of gold and silver, each comprising roughly half of total sales. The company owns and operates the wholly-owned El Gallo 1 mine in Mexico, and has a minority shareholding in the company that operates the San Jose mine in Argentina. More than half the company's gold output is produced by the El Gallo 1 mine. The remaining gold production, and majority of silver production, is produced by the San Jose mine.

McEwen Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McEwen Mining (MUX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are McEwen Mining's (MUX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for McEwen Mining (MUX) stock?

A

The latest price target for McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) was reported by Roth Capital on July 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.10 expecting MUX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for McEwen Mining (MUX)?

A

The stock price for McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) is $0.7731 last updated Today at 5:53:31 PM.

Q

Does McEwen Mining (MUX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 7, 2019.

Q

When is McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) reporting earnings?

A

McEwen Mining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is McEwen Mining (MUX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McEwen Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does McEwen Mining (MUX) operate in?

A

McEwen Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.