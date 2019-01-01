QQQ
Range
26 - 26.52
Vol / Avg.
4K/11.4K
Div / Yield
1/3.82%
52 Wk
23.97 - 31.98
Mkt Cap
378.9M
Payout Ratio
294.12
Open
26
P/E
76.91
EPS
-0.54
Shares
14.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Global Indemnity Group LLC provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. The company's four primary segments are Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Global Indemnity Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Indemnity Group (NYSE: GBLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Indemnity Group's (GBLI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Indemnity Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)?

A

The stock price for Global Indemnity Group (NYSE: GBLI) is $26.165 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI) reporting earnings?

A

Global Indemnity Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Indemnity Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) operate in?

A

Global Indemnity Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.