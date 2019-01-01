|Q2 2022
You can purchase shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Atmos Energy’s space includes: South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI), Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN), Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX), UGI (NYSE:UGI) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR).
The latest price target for Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 121.00 expecting ATO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.91% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) is $106.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Atmos Energy’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Atmos Energy.
Atmos Energy is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.