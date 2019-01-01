QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
105.62 - 107.35
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.2M
Div / Yield
2.72/2.56%
52 Wk
84.59 - 109.22
Mkt Cap
14.4B
Payout Ratio
48.48
Open
105.99
P/E
20.16
EPS
1.86
Shares
135.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:43PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:42PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 10:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 8:19AM
load more
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About 70% of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8501.860 0.0100
REV1.020B1.013B-7.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atmos Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atmos Energy (ATO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atmos Energy's (ATO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atmos Energy (ATO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 121.00 expecting ATO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.91% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atmos Energy (ATO)?

A

The stock price for Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) is $106.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atmos Energy (ATO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) reporting earnings?

A

Atmos Energy’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Atmos Energy (ATO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atmos Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Atmos Energy (ATO) operate in?

A

Atmos Energy is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.