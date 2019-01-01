|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dutch Bros’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).
The latest price target for Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) was reported by Barclays on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting BROS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.75% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is $48.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Dutch Bros.
Dutch Bros’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dutch Bros.
Dutch Bros is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.