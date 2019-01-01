QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Dutch Bros Inc is a growing brand in the foodservice and restaurant industry in the United States. It has two operating segments. The company-operated shops segment, which is the key revenue driver, represents coffee shop sales to customers. The Franchising and other segment represents bean and product sales to franchisees and includes the initial franchise fees, royalties, marketing fees, and lease income.

Dutch Bros Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dutch Bros (BROS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dutch Bros's (BROS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dutch Bros (BROS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) was reported by Barclays on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting BROS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.75% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dutch Bros (BROS)?

A

The stock price for Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is $48.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dutch Bros (BROS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dutch Bros.

Q

When is Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) reporting earnings?

A

Dutch Bros’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is Dutch Bros (BROS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dutch Bros.

Q

What sector and industry does Dutch Bros (BROS) operate in?

A

Dutch Bros is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.