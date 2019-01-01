QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
34.53 - 35.56
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/1.5M
Div / Yield
1.04/2.90%
52 Wk
35.34 - 50.9
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
35.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.44
Shares
133.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 12:32PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 3:56PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 1:45PM
load more
Perrigo is the leading provider of over-the-counter generic drugs with over 100 global locations. The company was formed in 1887 as a packager of home remedies and has grown with the migration of prescriptions switching to OTC and later with strategic acquisitions. The company has a portfolio of more than 3,000 product formulations and 14,000 stock-keeping units. Most of its manufacturing and customer base reside in North America. With the most recent management change, the company announced a narrower focus on consumer wellness in conjunction with the divestiture of animal health, acquisition of Ranir Global Holdings, and plans to sell or spin off the prescription business.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV1.100B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Perrigo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perrigo (PRGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perrigo's (PRGO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perrigo.

Q

What is the target price for Perrigo (PRGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting PRGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.41% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Perrigo (PRGO)?

A

The stock price for Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) is $34.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perrigo (PRGO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Perrigo (PRGO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) reporting earnings?

A

Perrigo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Perrigo (PRGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perrigo.

Q

What sector and industry does Perrigo (PRGO) operate in?

A

Perrigo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.