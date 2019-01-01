Perrigo is the leading provider of over-the-counter generic drugs with over 100 global locations. The company was formed in 1887 as a packager of home remedies and has grown with the migration of prescriptions switching to OTC and later with strategic acquisitions. The company has a portfolio of more than 3,000 product formulations and 14,000 stock-keeping units. Most of its manufacturing and customer base reside in North America. With the most recent management change, the company announced a narrower focus on consumer wellness in conjunction with the divestiture of animal health, acquisition of Ranir Global Holdings, and plans to sell or spin off the prescription business.