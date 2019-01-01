QQQ
Range
15.54 - 16.57
Vol / Avg.
108.2K/213.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.59 - 36.6
Mkt Cap
805.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.79
P/E
-
EPS
-1.14
Shares
50.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.490-1.420 0.0700
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arcutis Biotherapeutics's (ARQT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting ARQT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.61% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)?

A

The stock price for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) is $16.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Q

When is Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) reporting earnings?

A

Arcutis Biotherapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) operate in?

A

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.