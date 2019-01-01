|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Traeger (NYSE: COOK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Traeger’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Weber (NYSE:WEBR), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for Traeger (NYSE: COOK) was reported by RBC Capital on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting COOK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 204.40% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Traeger (NYSE: COOK) is $8.87 last updated Today at 3:51:32 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Traeger.
Traeger’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Traeger.
Traeger is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.