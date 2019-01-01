QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Traeger Inc designs, sources, sells and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills sold to retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers. It produces and sells the pellets used to fire the grills and also sells Traeger-branded rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as grill accessories including covers, barbeque tools, trays, liners, and merchandise. Its sales are generated majorly from the United States and it develops distribution in Canada and Europe.

Traeger Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Traeger (COOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Traeger (NYSE: COOK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Traeger's (COOK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Traeger (COOK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Traeger (NYSE: COOK) was reported by RBC Capital on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting COOK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 204.40% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Traeger (COOK)?

A

The stock price for Traeger (NYSE: COOK) is $8.87 last updated Today at 3:51:32 PM.

Q

Does Traeger (COOK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Traeger.

Q

When is Traeger (NYSE:COOK) reporting earnings?

A

Traeger’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Traeger (COOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Traeger.

Q

What sector and industry does Traeger (COOK) operate in?

A

Traeger is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.