Traeger Inc designs, sources, sells and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills sold to retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers. It produces and sells the pellets used to fire the grills and also sells Traeger-branded rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as grill accessories including covers, barbeque tools, trays, liners, and merchandise. Its sales are generated majorly from the United States and it develops distribution in Canada and Europe.