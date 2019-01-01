QQQ
Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

Pan American Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pan American Silver (PAAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pan American Silver's (PAAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pan American Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Pan American Silver (PAAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PAAS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pan American Silver (PAAS)?

A

The stock price for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) is $23.48 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Pan American Silver (PAAS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Pan American Silver (PAAS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) reporting earnings?

A

Pan American Silver’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Pan American Silver (PAAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pan American Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Pan American Silver (PAAS) operate in?

A

Pan American Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.