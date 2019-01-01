|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pennant Group’s space includes: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) and IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC).
The latest price target for Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) was reported by RBC Capital on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting PNTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.47% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is $14.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Pennant Group.
Pennant Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pennant Group.
Pennant Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.