QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.94 - 14.56
Vol / Avg.
224.5K/203.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.4 - 59.17
Mkt Cap
414.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.08
P/E
47.45
EPS
0.04
Shares
28.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 5:17AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:30PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:29PM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:40PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 4:33PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health and hospice services which includes our home health, hospice, and home care businesses and Senior living which includes company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Home Health and Hospice Services segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pennant Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pennant Group (PNTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pennant Group's (PNTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pennant Group (PNTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) was reported by RBC Capital on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting PNTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.47% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pennant Group (PNTG)?

A

The stock price for Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is $14.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pennant Group (PNTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pennant Group.

Q

When is Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) reporting earnings?

A

Pennant Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Pennant Group (PNTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pennant Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Pennant Group (PNTG) operate in?

A

Pennant Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.