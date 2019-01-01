Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health and hospice services which includes our home health, hospice, and home care businesses and Senior living which includes company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Home Health and Hospice Services segment.