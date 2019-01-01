QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.12 - 50.1
Vol / Avg.
22.1K/181.3K
Div / Yield
0.45/0.91%
52 Wk
32.71 - 66.33
Mkt Cap
817.9M
Payout Ratio
25.97
Open
49.75
P/E
32.14
EPS
0.74
Shares
16.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Carriage Services Inc is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two business segments: The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides services, such as mausoleum crypts, private estates, lawn crypt gardens, traditional single burial gravesites, and burial vaults.

Carriage Servs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carriage Servs (CSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carriage Servs (NYSE: CSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carriage Servs's (CSV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Carriage Servs (CSV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carriage Servs (NYSE: CSV) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting CSV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carriage Servs (CSV)?

A

The stock price for Carriage Servs (NYSE: CSV) is $49.115 last updated Today at 4:40:25 PM.

Q

Does Carriage Servs (CSV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) reporting earnings?

A

Carriage Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Carriage Servs (CSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carriage Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Carriage Servs (CSV) operate in?

A

Carriage Servs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.