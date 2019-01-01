National Health Investors Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment that invests in various healthcare facilities, including independent living facilities, senior-living campuses, and medical office buildings. National generates all of its revenue in the United States mainly from rental income, mortgage and other fixed rate investments rate in investments in real estate assets. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a component of its operational growth strategy. National offers a variety of financing, including sale/leaseback, mezzanine, joint-venture, and construction financing.