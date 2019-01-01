QQQ
Range
51.46 - 52.98
Vol / Avg.
150.6K/309.2K
Div / Yield
3.6/6.83%
52 Wk
50.88 - 78.56
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
127.55
Open
52.38
P/E
16.79
EPS
0.67
Shares
45.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
National Health Investors Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment that invests in various healthcare facilities, including independent living facilities, senior-living campuses, and medical office buildings. National generates all of its revenue in the United States mainly from rental income, mortgage and other fixed rate investments rate in investments in real estate assets. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a component of its operational growth strategy. National offers a variety of financing, including sale/leaseback, mezzanine, joint-venture, and construction financing.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.060
REV68.570M69.668M1.098M

National Health Investors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Health Investors (NHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Health Investors's (NHI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Health Investors (NHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting NHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.20% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Health Investors (NHI)?

A

The stock price for National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is $51.62 last updated Today at 6:46:46 PM.

Q

Does National Health Investors (NHI) pay a dividend?

A

The next National Health Investors (NHI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) reporting earnings?

A

National Health Investors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is National Health Investors (NHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Health Investors.

Q

What sector and industry does National Health Investors (NHI) operate in?

A

National Health Investors is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.