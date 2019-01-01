QQQ
Range
6.05 - 6.4
Vol / Avg.
2.7M/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.96 - 11
Mkt Cap
741.3M
Payout Ratio
56.73
Open
6.24
P/E
5.98
EPS
0.24
Shares
122.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
The GEO Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in detention facilities and community-reentry centers. The company leases and oversees secure detention centers, rehabilitation and reentry facilities, and service centers for troubled youth. The GEO Group also provides counseling, education, drug abuse treatment, technology-based supervision programs, and detainee transportation. The majority of revenue comes from leasing and managing U.S. corrections and detention facilities. The GEO Group also operates in Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.520
REV558.090M557.539M-551.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GEO Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GEO Group (GEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GEO Group's (GEO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GEO Group (GEO) stock?

A

The latest price target for GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) was reported by Wedbush on June 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting GEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GEO Group (GEO)?

A

The stock price for GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is $6.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GEO Group (GEO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 22, 2021.

Q

When is GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) reporting earnings?

A

GEO Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is GEO Group (GEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GEO Group.

Q

What sector and industry does GEO Group (GEO) operate in?

A

GEO Group is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.