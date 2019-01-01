|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GEO Group’s space includes: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI), Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS).
The latest price target for GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) was reported by Wedbush on June 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting GEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is $6.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 22, 2021.
GEO Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GEO Group.
GEO Group is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.