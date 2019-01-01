The GEO Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in detention facilities and community-reentry centers. The company leases and oversees secure detention centers, rehabilitation and reentry facilities, and service centers for troubled youth. The GEO Group also provides counseling, education, drug abuse treatment, technology-based supervision programs, and detainee transportation. The majority of revenue comes from leasing and managing U.S. corrections and detention facilities. The GEO Group also operates in Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.