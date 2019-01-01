|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.920
|2.140
|0.2200
|REV
|1.820B
|1.857B
|37.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rockwell Automation’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).
The latest price target for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 318.00 expecting ROK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.53% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is $266.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Rockwell Automation’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rockwell Automation.
Rockwell Automation is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.