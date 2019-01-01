QQQ
Range
250.65 - 267.58
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/653.9K
Div / Yield
4.48/1.74%
52 Wk
237.14 - 354.99
Mkt Cap
30.9B
Payout Ratio
50.53
Open
252.25
P/E
30.01
EPS
2.08
Shares
116.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. As of fiscal 2021, the firm operates through three segments--intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. Intelligent devices contains its drives, sensors, and industrial components, software and control contains its information and network and security software, while lifecycle services contains its consulting and maintenance services as well as its Sensia JV with Schlumberger.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9202.140 0.2200
REV1.820B1.857B37.000M

Analyst Ratings

Rockwell Automation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rockwell Automation (ROK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rockwell Automation's (ROK) competitors?

A

Other companies in Rockwell Automation’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for Rockwell Automation (ROK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 318.00 expecting ROK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.53% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rockwell Automation (ROK)?

A

The stock price for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is $266.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rockwell Automation (ROK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) reporting earnings?

A

Rockwell Automation’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rockwell Automation.

Q

What sector and industry does Rockwell Automation (ROK) operate in?

A

Rockwell Automation is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.