You can purchase shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Joby Aviation’s space includes: Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL).
The latest price target for Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) was reported by Barclays on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting JOBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is $4.485 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Joby Aviation.
Joby Aviation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Joby Aviation.
Joby Aviation is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.