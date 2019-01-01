QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
30.5K/4.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.61 - 14.33
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
604.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Joby Aviation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Joby Aviation (JOBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Joby Aviation's (JOBY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Joby Aviation (JOBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) was reported by Barclays on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting JOBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Joby Aviation (JOBY)?

A

The stock price for Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is $4.485 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Joby Aviation (JOBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Joby Aviation.

Q

When is Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) reporting earnings?

A

Joby Aviation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Joby Aviation (JOBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Joby Aviation.

Q

What sector and industry does Joby Aviation (JOBY) operate in?

A

Joby Aviation is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.