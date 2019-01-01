QQQ
Range
4.25 - 5.28
Vol / Avg.
514.1K/775.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.66 - 16.98
Mkt Cap
311.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.27
P/E
-
Shares
59.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Redwire Corp is engaged in mission-critical space solutions and reliable components for the next generation space economy, with IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. It assists its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. Its operating units are organized into broad business areas focusing on space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing, advanced sensors and components, and space domain awareness and resiliency.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-08

REV40.000M

Redwire Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redwire (RDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redwire (NYSE: RDW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Redwire's (RDW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Redwire (RDW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Redwire (NYSE: RDW) was reported by Jefferies on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting RDW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 187.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Redwire (RDW)?

A

The stock price for Redwire (NYSE: RDW) is $5.215 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redwire (RDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redwire.

Q

When is Redwire (NYSE:RDW) reporting earnings?

A

Redwire’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Redwire (RDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redwire.

Q

What sector and industry does Redwire (RDW) operate in?

A

Redwire is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.