Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/54.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
523.94 - 769.9
Mkt Cap
11.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.22
EPS
14.35
Shares
19.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Amerco Inc is an American provider of rental trucks to household movers. The company operates a fleet of trucks, trailers, and towing devices under the U-Haul brand. The service is targeted at do-it-yourself household movers. Amerco offers its products and services through a network of retail moving stores and independent U-Haul dealers. The company also offers self-storage solutions for household and commercial goods, as well as insurance products covering loss on goods in storage, medical, life, and cargo protection. It operates in three segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS15.05014.350 -0.7000
REV1.330B1.404B74.000M

Analyst Ratings

Amerco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Amerco (UHAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amerco's (UHAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amerco (UHAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) was reported by CL King on August 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UHAL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amerco (UHAL)?

A

The stock price for Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) is $578.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amerco (UHAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2021.

Q

When is Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) reporting earnings?

A

Amerco’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Amerco (UHAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amerco.

Q

What sector and industry does Amerco (UHAL) operate in?

A

Amerco is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.