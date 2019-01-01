|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|15.050
|14.350
|-0.7000
|REV
|1.330B
|1.404B
|74.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amerco’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) was reported by CL King on August 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UHAL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) is $578.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2021.
Amerco’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amerco.
Amerco is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.