Amerco Inc is an American provider of rental trucks to household movers. The company operates a fleet of trucks, trailers, and towing devices under the U-Haul brand. The service is targeted at do-it-yourself household movers. Amerco offers its products and services through a network of retail moving stores and independent U-Haul dealers. The company also offers self-storage solutions for household and commercial goods, as well as insurance products covering loss on goods in storage, medical, life, and cargo protection. It operates in three segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance.