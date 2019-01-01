Stabilis Solutions Inc is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions including small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services in North America. It also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Its customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions.