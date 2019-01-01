ñol

Symbotic
(NASDAQ:SYM)
10.58
-1.04[-8.95%]
At close: Jun 10
11.00
0.4200[3.97%]
After Hours: 4:58PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.12 - 12.74
52 Week High/Low10.15 - 20.77
Open / Close11.92 / 10.58
Float / Outstanding- / 46.2M
Vol / Avg.714.9K / 1.8M
Mkt Cap489.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.84
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.83
Total Float-

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM), Quotes and News Summary

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM)

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-10
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-5.610
REV96.284M

Symbotic Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Symbotic (SYM) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Symbotic's (SYM) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Symbotic.

Q
What is the target price for Symbotic (SYM) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Symbotic

Q
Current Stock Price for Symbotic (SYM)?
A

The stock price for Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) is $10.58 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Symbotic (SYM) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Symbotic.

Q
When is Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) reporting earnings?
A

Symbotic’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Q
Is Symbotic (SYM) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Symbotic.

Q
What sector and industry does Symbotic (SYM) operate in?
A

Symbotic is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.