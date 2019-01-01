QQQ
Range
20.05 - 20.99
Vol / Avg.
102.6K/152.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.89 - 21.54
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.71
P/E
3.07
EPS
2.25
Shares
55.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Pampa Energia SA and its subsidiaries are engaged in the Energy business. The operating business segments of the firm are are Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Refining and Distribution, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Distribution of energy.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pampa Energia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pampa Energia (PAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pampa Energia's (PAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pampa Energia (PAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) was reported by JP Morgan on June 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting PAM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -64.27% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pampa Energia (PAM)?

A

The stock price for Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) is $20.99 last updated Today at 8:59:31 PM.

Q

Does Pampa Energia (PAM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 12, 2012.

Q

When is Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) reporting earnings?

A

Pampa Energia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Pampa Energia (PAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pampa Energia.

Q

What sector and industry does Pampa Energia (PAM) operate in?

A

Pampa Energia is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.