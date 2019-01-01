QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/356.2K
Div / Yield
1.76/4.14%
52 Wk
37.67 - 49.14
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
74.67
Open
-
P/E
18.97
EPS
0.21
Shares
70.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:05PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 2:17PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 5:32PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Mar 26, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 7:07AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Avista Corp is an electric and natural gas utility company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Avista primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest of the United States along with some operations in Juneau, Alaska. The company has two major business segments including Avista Utilities, which transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas; and AEL&P, which provides electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The firm primarily uses hydroelectric, thermal, and wind energy to generate power. Secondarily, Avista engages in sheet metal fabrication of electronics for a variety of industries (computer, construction, medical industries, and so on).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.670

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV431.180M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avista Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avista (AVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avista (NYSE: AVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avista's (AVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avista (AVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avista (NYSE: AVA) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting AVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.94% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avista (AVA)?

A

The stock price for Avista (NYSE: AVA) is $42.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avista (AVA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Avista (NYSE:AVA) reporting earnings?

A

Avista’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Avista (AVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avista.

Q

What sector and industry does Avista (AVA) operate in?

A

Avista is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.